There’s so much happening in tech right now, you can’t afford to miss the latest issue of T3 magazine!

Thecover feature this month focuses on a gadget that's set to revolutionise gaming. Called the PlayStation VR, it's a virtual-reality headset that works alongside the brand-new PS4.5 console to throw you deep into the action in stunning new games such as Star Wars: Battlefront X-Wing VR Mission and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. And with two more incredible consoles on their way (read about them in this issue of T3!), the future of gaming is looking decidedly rosy!

If you're looking for a laptop that offers both power and portability, make sure you read this month's State of the Art supertest. The Apple MacBook, the HP Spectre 13 and the Microsoft Surface Book lock horns – but which of these mighty machines gets the T3 seal of approval?

In this month's Man Vs Tech, our resident cycling enthusiast gets to grips with the latest two-wheeled tech, to see if money really can make you go faster…

It's an exciting time for Apple lovers, with new operating systems for both your Apple Watch and your iPhone/iPad. We tell you everything you need to know

Summer is barbecue season, and T3 is here to make your al fresco grilling go as smoothly as possible – don't miss our round-up of the best barbies!

Throw in our usual essential mix of news, reviews, features and opinion, and you have another tech-packed issue of your favourite magazine!