The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition THX 7.1 surround sound gaming headset is 40% off at Amazon

Players in need of a cheap gaming headset on sale, stop right there and check out this offer. Amazon is offering one of the top gaming sets from Razer, the Kraken Tournament Edition THX 7.1 surround sound gaming headset, for a massive 40% off right now.

On sale for $59.99, Walmart is dropping the price off one of the best gaming headsets available to its lowest in months. A slick headset built with the most immersive gaming experience in mind, the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition features THX 7.1 channel surround sound support and a built-in noise cancelling mic to deliver clear, precise playback to take your game to the next level.

While we've seen the Kraken go a bit lower when it was part of the best Prime Day deals of last year, that wasn't until late last year. There's a chance we'll see it go a bit cheaper this year around Prime Day or Black Friday, but only by a few bucks. If you've been saving your money for this headset, now's the time to buy!

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition (Black) Now: $59.99 | Was: $99.99 | Savings: $40 (40%)

Razer's classic black version of the Kraken Tournament Edition is now the cheaper of the two versions, getting the full $40 off that the green model previously got. A great price on a sleek gaming headset that supports THX 7.1 surround sound.View Deal

Full THX 7.1 Surround Sound support immerses you like never before in your favorite games, bringing out details you didn't even know were there. Coupled with a retractable noise cancelling mic that offers crystal clear voice communication and the value of this gaming headset deal just can't be beat. You also get full compatibility with Amazon Alexa, making it an ideal smart gaming headset.

It's also an excellent option for Xbox Series X and PS5 owners, taking full advantage of the new consoles tech by providing the most immersive sound possible. As an Xbox or PS5 gaming headset replacement, it passes the test with flying colors and offers a pretty affordable alternative.

This Razer Kraken Tournament Edition deal looks to be here to stay at Amazon for some time, but that could change without notice. If you don't see the deal available at Amazon, be sure to check out more deals on the Kraken Ultimate Edition below.

