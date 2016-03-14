The Photography Show 2016: check out what's in store and get your ticket

The Photography Show takes place next week from 19-22 March at the NEC, Birmingham, UK.

It's s full four days totally dedicated to everything photography and T3.com will be there to bring you the latest photo launches - you could be, too! Tickets are now available. Plenty of top brands will be there showing off their latest gear including Nikon, Canon, Panasonic, Sony, Olympus and Fujifilm.

Whether a complete beginner or an established pro, there's something for everyone passionate about photography. Get more information and tickets here.

There will also be talks from iconic photographers such as Chris Packham, Lara Jade and Bruce Gilden, watch drones flown by the experts in the Yuneec Drone Flying Zone (there was one of those at CES, too) and learn new techniques for capturing awesome images - from sports action, to street and even underwater shots. Here's the full line-up of stages:

Super Stage

Our most popular stage will feature big names in photography, including: Chris Packham, David Bailey (SOLD OUT), Peter Dench, Bruce Gilden, Lara Jade, Nick Danziger, Dan Rubin, Alex Soth and Scott Kelby.

Behind the Lens Theatre

This stage sees professionals lead sessions that look at different genres, from wildlife and travel to fashion and street, and more.

Sessions include: Underwater photography, shooting street and portraiture around the world, how to look after your travel kit, landscape photography, great images on the road, women in photography, developing a business in horticultural and garden photography, timelapse, and specific projects – 120 hours in India and Opera By The River.

Speakers include: Tom Mason, Hugh Hastings, Ram Shergill, Tim Booth, Tony Worobiec, Gagan Sadana, Tom Stoddart, Emma Drabble and Chad Gordon Higgins.

Live Stage

Photography experts demonstrate the essence behind taking unique and challenging shots; getting the lighting, settings and positioning right and managing (sometimes difficult!) subjects.

Sessions include: The beauty of Bollywood, exploding balloons, styling tips for food photography, how to shoot cosplay (with the winner of Comic Con's cosplay competition), creative fashion shoot, posing newborns and photography as therapy.

Speakers include: Adam Bronkhorst, William Reavell, Drew Gardner, Brett Florens, Vicki Churchill, Melanie East and Matt Hart.

Wedding & Portrait Stage

This stage is dedicated to wedding and portrait photography. Experts will provide tips and tricks for taking creative, high quality shots in a range of settings using live demos.

Sessions include: What sets you apart from the crowd?, overcoming church wedding challenges, lighting for portraits, bringing feeling and emotions into portraits, documentary wedding photography and creating natural couple shots.

Speakers include: Kate Hopewell-Smith, John Denton, Neil Freeman, Marian Sterea, Stephen Perry, Lisa Devlin and Mark Seymour.

Adobe Theatre

Explore the ways in which to process and edit to show off photography skills and produce stunning images is the primary focus of this hugely popular theatre programme.

Highlights: Hidden gems in Photoshop CC, Using Adobe Slate and Behance, making photos look amazing with Lightroom and post-production imaging techniques.

Mobile & Social Stage

This stage's programmes aims to help visitors get the best from their mobile, understand the accessories available and learn what is achievable when using a camera for social sharing.

Sessions will include: Building your brand through social media, Instagram and beyond, smartphone photography, photo-editing on your mobile and the art of the App.

Speakers include: Julian Calverley, Jo Bradford, Jess Angell, Conor McDonnell, Harleymoon Kemp and Kat Molesworth.

Video Theatre

More popular than ever, this theatre hosts seminars which are perfect for all levels of budding video makers.

Sessions will include: augmented photography, 4K filmmaking and transition from stills to moving images, action photography and film, an introduction to filmmaking with drones, incorporating filmmaking into your photography business and making still and motion work.

Speakers include reps from: G-Technology, Atomos, Panasonic, MTA, Manfrotto, Parrot, Blackmagic Design, Sony and Mercurylab.

Product Demo Theatre

Technical specialists from Fujifilm, Leica Camera and Ricoh Imaging will give visitors an in-depth introduction to the functionality of the X-Pro2, Leica Q and Pentax Full Frame.

Practical Workshops

Practical workshops which encourage visitors to turn their hand to something a bit different will run throughout the four days – limited availability on DIY Framing and Lomography sessions.

