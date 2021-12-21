Save up to $1150 on the Samsung Fold 3 and Flip 3 with this deal

If you've been on the fence about buying a folding phone, this deal might be enough to push you off: Samsung is offering up to $1150 off their flagship Galaxy Z Fold 3, and $650 off the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke edition.

It's time to jump or stay on the fence, though, because these deals won't last long.

The Fold 3 is Samsung's latest foldable flagship phone, and this deal will save you some serious cash It starts with a cool $250 off the Fold 3, plus up to $900 for an eligible trade-in. You'll need to be trading in a Fold 2 to get the full amount, but you'll also get a very attractive $650 instant credit for an iPhone 12 Max Pro, or $350 for a Pixel 3 XL. But that's not all. Samsung is also throwing in a free pair of their sweet-sounding Galaxy Buds2.

Looking for something that reflects your own style? With the Flip 3 Bespoke, you can choose your own color combination for the case at no extra cost. And, with $150 off and up to a $650 trade-in credit, you can afford a new outfit to match. You'll need to trade in a Samsung Fold 2, Samsung S21 or an iPhone 12 Max Pro to get the full trade-in credit, but would you be caught dead carrying last year's phone? Of course not.