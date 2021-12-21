Save up to $1150 on the Samsung Fold 3 and Flip 3 with this deal

Save big on the latest Galaxy foldable phones as part of the Samsung Winter Event

Samsung Flip 3 deal
(Image credit: Samsung)
Richard Baguley

By published

If you've been on the fence about buying a folding phone, this deal might be enough to push you off: Samsung is offering up to $1150 off their flagship Galaxy Z Fold 3, and $650 off the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke edition. 

It's time to jump or stay on the fence, though, because these deals won't last long.

Samsung Fold 3: save $1150

The Fold 3 is Samsung's latest foldable flagship phone, and this deal will save you some serious cash It starts with a cool $250 off the Fold 3, plus up to $900 for an eligible trade-in. You'll need to be trading in a Fold 2 to get the full amount, but you'll also get a very attractive $650 instant credit for an iPhone 12 Max Pro, or $350 for a Pixel 3 XL. 

But that's not all. Samsung is also throwing in a free pair of their sweet-sounding Galaxy Buds2. 

View Deal
Samsung Flip 3 Bespoke: save $750

Looking for something that reflects your own style? With the Flip 3 Bespoke, you can choose your own color combination for the case at no extra cost. And, with $150 off and up to a $650 trade-in credit, you can afford a new outfit to match. You'll need to trade in a Samsung Fold 2, Samsung S21 or an iPhone 12 Max Pro to get the full trade-in credit, but would you be caught dead carrying last year's phone? Of course not.

View Deal
Samsung Flip 3: save $675

This deal starts out with an attractive $75 off, plus the same $650 trade-in credit as the Bespoke edition above. Again, you'll need to trade in a Fold 2 or an iPhone 12 Pro Max to get the top dollar, but you can also get $600 for an iPhone 12 on this deal. 

You'll also get a free case and a free pair of Galaxy Buds2.  That's a sweet-sounding deal for one of our top phones of 2021. 

View Deal
Richard Baguley
Richard Baguley

