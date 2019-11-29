Save $50 on the latest Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet at Best Buy for Black Friday

Black Friday 2019 has officially, finally arrived and with it come some absolutely incredible deals on basically anything you can think of. Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and other major retailers are going to spend the whole weekend slashing prices all over the place, which is great news for us.

T3 has spent the past while making sure we're absolutely ready and prepared to bring you the best and brightest deals from the world of consumer tech, kitchenware, toys, audio equipment, fitness stuff, and more. If there's a banging deal, we'll be covering it.

One of those deals is the Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB), the latest 2019 model, available right now for $50 off at Best Buy, making it just $99.99. If you're in the market for a cheap tablet, now is the time.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019 model, Black, 32GB) | Was $149.99 | Sale price $99.99 | Available now at Best Buy

Amazon has been making great hardware for the past few years now, starting with the Kindle, and the Fire HD tablet is no exception. Running a skinned version of Android, there's a lot to love here besides the price.View Deal

Where to start? Besides the insanely cheap $100 price available here, the Amazon Fire HD 10 has a lot to offer: up to 12 hours of runtime for reading, browsing, watching movies, and so on; Alexa integration; a big 10.1-inch HD screen; 32GB of storage and a microSD card slot; and octa-core processor to keep everything running smoothly.

If you're in the market for a cheap tablet, look no further than what Amazon is offering here, especially at the discounted price. While it's not as flash as an iPad, that doesn't mean it isn't as good, especially for the young people in your life.