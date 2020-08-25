Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra special edition unveiled – it's crazy expensive 🤑

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is one of the best phones of 2020, with stellar performance, a sleek design, and the indispensable tech packed into Samsung's S-Pen. With a huge 6.9-inch AMOLED display, the device is the first in the world to incorporate Samsung's adaptive frequency technology, and it simply screams luxury.

You're certainly getting what you pay for, with the starting price sure to make fans of the Korean tech giant baulk; here in the UK you can pick up a SIM-free handset from £1,179 while US customers are looking at $1,299.99. But for those of you who don't mind shelling out for the finer things in life – and have the budget to do so – there's an even more premium edition of the smartphone out there, and it's sure to leave a gaping hole in your bank account.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Eternity Collection comes courtesy of Caviar – the same Russian luxury brand that's flogging the iPhone 12 Pro SpaceX edition for $5,000.

There are four variants of the Note 20 Ultra to choose from, each featuring a marble back panel and engraving on the handset which comes in the new Mystic Bronze colourway.

(Image credit: Caviar )

The collection takes inspiration from real-world monuments that are architectural works of art, including the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Turkey for the black marble; the Greek Parthenon for the white marble, Beijing's Forbidden City for the green marble; and Moscow's St. Basil's Cathedral for the red marble.

Prices start at $5,750 for the pristine Parthenon edition, escalating all the way up to $6,260 for the dramatic St. Basil's Cathedral edition. There's only 99 handsets available of each variant, in the 256GB option only, and of course, they're all 5G capable as that's the standard for the Note 20 Ultra.

If you have money to burn, any of the Note 20 Ultras from the Eternity collection would look stunning if you don't intend to keep them in a case which is a bold decision, or for the occasions you want to slip it out so that everyone can see the detailing before you return it to its protective shroud.

If you prefer to have friends, family, and acquaintances see the fruit of your frivolity at a glance, you might want to consider the 24K gold PS5 – also available in platinum, and 18K rose gold.

Source: GSMArena