PS5 special edition unveiled – it's made of 24K gold 🤑

The PS5 is set to launch this holiday season alongside the Xbox Series, and while the console appears to only be available in the white variant, Sony has promised that there'll be some "beautiful" and possibly even "radical" special editions popping up at some point.

The white colourway has received mixed reviews from fans, with renders of a black edition PS5 going down a treat, despite it being unofficial. A red and black PS5 was spotted on what appeared to be official Sony marketing material, but as yet, the console manufacturer isn't letting anything slip about alternate colours that the hardware may or may be available in at launch, or how much extra customers might have to shell out for them. But this latest special edition - that's very much real - takes the biscuit, and will probably clear out your savings to boot!

Truly Exquisite is a luxury British brand that slaps precious metals and Swarovski Crystals on everyday tech products to hike up the price and create an aesthetic aimed at customers with money to burn. And it's just unveiled its Special Limited Luxury Edition of the PlayStation 5 that sees the console available to order in 24K Gold, Platinum, and for those on a budget, 18K Rose Gold.

The console is nowhere near as frivolous as the solid 9K gold PlayStation 4 (via Metro) that came with a hefty £8,390 price tag, but don't expect it to be cheap! If you're considering snapping one up to glitz up your entertainment centre, get ready to spend 'at least a few thousand British pounds.' Kunal Patel, founder and CEO of Truly Exquisite, said:

"PS5 is arguably the most anticipated games console to ever be released and many people have been waiting years for this release. By offering a luxury limited edition PS5 for those individuals that truly want to stand out will be a popular choice.

"We’ve shown some of our most exclusive clients are renderings of the PS5 and have already had customers wanting to order these even without it being released. These will be hugely popular especially due to them being limited pieces with probably no more than 100 pieces released worldwide."

There's also renders of a gold-plated DualSense controller and headphones on the website, but it doesn't mention if these will be for sale or are just mock-ups to accompany the PS5 renders.

Back in 2013, Harrods was selling a 24-karat gold plated Xbox One for £6,000, so expect the price of the 24K gold-plated PS5 to be somewhere in that region - especially given its apparent gargantuan size.

For everyone else who's content to buy a bog-standard edition, we're still waiting on Sony to tell us the price, but it'll be peanuts by comparison!