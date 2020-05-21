Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Fold 2 launch event details revealed

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 – and possibly the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 – were all set to be revealed in July during a big Galaxy Unpacked event, just as the S20 series and Z Flip were unveiled in front of a crowd of 3,000 people in February.

However, the global health crisis has caused cancellations and disruptions across the tech industry: first Mobile World Congress, then E3 and other conventions were banned, along with every single public mass gathering across the world.

What’s to become of the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked? Well, according to Korea Herald via news outlet SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launch is set to go ahead as planned, although the event will officially be online-only.

With the pandemic showing no signs of slowing down, online-only launches are rapidly becoming the norm. Oppo launched its flagship Find X2 Pro handset via live-stream and otherr tech companies are following suit.

In the gaming world, showcases that would have been seen at E3 2020 are being dropped online, such as Microsoft’s big Xbox Series X games reveal and Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5, which showcased the first live footage of what games could do on a PS5.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro was also launched online (Image credit: Future)

Apple are expected to follow suit with an online-only launch, but a combination of factors, including manufacturing disruption, has lead to the company delaying its September showcase by at least a month.

Although the Note 20 and Fold 2 are known to be launching online, there’s no word on a date for the handsets. Samsung might also opt for a similar delay, with Galaxy Unpacked moving into the slot later in the year left vacant by Apple.

Apple's next showcase has been delayed by at least a month. (Image credit: Apple)

The Note 20 is set to be a barnstormer of a handset. Packing the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset as the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, the Note 20 Plus is rumoured to feature a huge 6.8” display and a redesigned S Pen, although it won’t feature the enormous 100x zoom feature on the S20 Ultra.

Very little is known about the Fold 2. We hope Samsung is building on the folding phone technology to create a phablet that syncs with the S Pen, placing more screen space in your pocket, and is learning from the mistakes made by the original Galaxy Fold’s tumultuous release.

Liked this?