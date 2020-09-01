Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Unpacked event is NOW LIVE – watch here

We've been waiting for the follow-up to the rebooted Samsung Galaxy Fold for a long time now, and finally, at 10:00 AM ET / 3pm BST / 07:00 PT, we're getting to see the new phone get launched via live stream video.

That launch is taking place at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2, which can be watched in full in the below video. Simply click the video to watch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 launch as it happens.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 event was announced on the official Samsung Newsroom, with the event info reading:

"Join us today, Tuesday, September 1 at 10:00 a.m. ET for the ‘Galaxy Z Fold2: Unpacked Part 2’ event to explore the groundbreaking features of the Galaxy Z Fold2"

This event follows Samsung's Part 1 event, which is where we saw the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G. This immediately propelled itself into T3's best phones and best Android phones buying guides. We're expecting the same level of performance from the Fold 2, so keep your eye on T3's best folding phones guide.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 price

Right now we don't know how much the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will retail for. What we do know, though, is that you will be able to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 2 starting from today, September 1, after the Unpacked Part 2 event.

Four days ago, mind, the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 did leak. That leaks stated that the Fold 2 was going to cost "just under 2000 euros", which in our mind mean €1,999.

The original Fold launched with a starting price of £1,900/ $1,980/ €1,999, so if this price was to be true, then we're looking at the exact same price point for the newer version.

Other rumours, though, have said that that we could see the new Fold launch for €2,100, so right now nothing is certain. Hopefully we can see a surprise lower price point.

The official Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 release date has not yet been announced – it is one of the things we're expecting to find out today during the Samsung Unpacked Part 2 live stream.

That said, though, tech tipster Evan Blass has stated that the phone's actual launch is going to be on September 18, 2020, meaning that people who pre-order will face a couple of weeks wait before the phone is placed in their hand.

Samsung's leakster-in-chief Iceuniverse has the Galaxy Z Fold 2's actual on store-shelves date in the same ballpark, with a leak from him stating that September 20, 2020, is the date we can expect to see the phones in people's hands.

A two-week gap between pre-orders opening and phones been made available sounds about right to us at T3, although we would likely expect pre-orders to get fulfilled a day or two earlier than general sale.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 colorways

Industry tipster Max Winebach has indicated by a series of official renders that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is going to be made available in a wide-variety of colorways. These colors mainly extend to the device's hinge, with silver, gold, red and blue available.

As for the colour of the actual phone casing, black and bronze are rumored. What is unclear right now, though, is if these colorways are locked to certain combinations, or can be mixed and matched at will. Also, it is also unknown whether certain colorways will cost more than others.

One special edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 has been announced already though – the Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thgom Browne Edition. We're expecting this version of the phone to cost significantly more than the standard Fold 2. That phone can be viewed in full in the below trailer.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 pre-orders

Right now Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 pre-orders aren't open, but what is open is pre-registration for the pre-orders. This can be achieved directly on Samsung's official website.

For the best Samsung Galaxy Fold deals currently on the market, be sure to check out the below pricing chart, which shows the most affordable offers delivered today.