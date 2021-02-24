Ring's new Video Doorbell Pro 2 scans for intruders with radar

Ring has just announced the Video Doorbell Pro 2 with new 3D motion detection features and new features that give owners a new bird’s eye view of their property. The wired doorbell promises more control over notifications as well as higher quality video from your front door.

The Pro 2’s 3D motion detection uses radar technology to keep an eye on your doorstep and uses the motion to trigger the camera. However the advanced motion tracking gives you an idea of what happened before the camera turns on. Ring uses that information for its new Bird’s Eye View feature which presents a sort of aerial map of your house showing movement in context.

Although it’s not entirely clear from the early information, this could be useful for more control over how close someone gets before video recording starts. But it also sounds like Ring might add more radar to other devices which could give you a detailed picture of movement near your house, without the hassle of scanning through loads of video to find relevant clips.

We're a big fan of Ring, and its range features in our best video doorbells round up for good reason. The previous Ring Pro was certainly one of our favourite devices, thanks to features like colour night vision, which is present and correct on this new version too.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Speaking about the new features, Jamie Siminoff, Ring’s founder and Chief Inventor said, “With the introduction of these radar-based features, we’re reinventing what our devices can do to give our customers a more precise picture of what is happening at home. We’re excited to add this technology to our most popular product—the doorbell, and to offer customers even more choices for their home security systems.”

The Pro 2 offers head to toe video at resolutions of 1536p, giving you a full view of people who come to your front door. As always with Ring products there are privacy features which allow you to block the camera from capturing certain areas, perhaps where they include a neighbours property.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 will be available in the UK and US on March 31 and Australia on April 1 and will cost $249 / £219 / $AU399. You can order in advance on Amazon and sign up on Ring.com for notifications when it goes on sale.