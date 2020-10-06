PS5 Spider-Man Miles Morales special edition console is absolutely stunning

We're now about a month and a half away from the Sony PS5 hitting store shelves, with gamers the world over desperately trying to lock-in a PS5 pre-order so that they can play awesome PS5 games like Spider-Man Miles Morales on day one.

And, speaking of PlayStation 5 consoles and Spider-Man Miles Morales, a brand new video has just been published that shows off a simply stunning Spider-Man Miles Morales Limited Edition console. The reveal video can be viewed directly below.

The Spider-Man Miles Morales PS5 console is the brainchild of concept artist Giuseppe Spinelli, who has created the jaw-dropping system for tech website LetsGoDigital.

As can be seen from the concept video as well as from the images below, Spinelli was inspired by the previously released Spider-Man PS5 Pro console, but then dialled the awesome up to 11 by not only turning the PS5 black, but then adorning it with a cool shiny web decal and large embossed red spider in its center.

This black and red colorway is inspired by Miles Morales' Spider-Man outfit and, with the scheme also carried through to the console's LED lighting around its vents.

Spinelli also supplies a PS5 DualSense controller with the cool new design, with a black finish and red spider web joined by a "Be Yourself" slogan on the controllers front-mounted touchpad.

Here at T3 we think this PS5 special edition concept design looks absolutely stunning and our only regret is that it is not yet a real product we can buy. Here's hoping someone at PlayStation and Insomniac Games (the developer of the game) catch a sight of this and make it into a reality soon.

