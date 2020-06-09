T3 Awards 2020: LG's CX is the best gaming TV of 2020

With the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X arriving this year, 2020 is a huge year for gaming, and expectations are sky-high. If next-gen gaming is going to meet them, it needs a TV that's just as capable as the consoles, and that's our T3 Awards 2020 winner for Best Gaming TV: the LG CX.

There are three key areas that won us over here: the unparalleled number of gaming-focused features; the fantastic image quality; and a new lower price for the 2020 range.

Even better is that this is the first OLED TV available at the 48-inch size, so it's the first time the technology is suitable for smaller living rooms, or offices, or anywhere else you like to game. That's on top of 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch big-screen versions. And, compared to last year's LG C9 OLED, their starting prices have all come down considerably – the 77-inch version especially is much cheaper.

The gaming features cover all the fancy new tech supported by the PS5 and next Xbox, and they start with a focus on keep lag to a minimum. Support for Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) means when you turn on the console, the TV goes straight into its gaming mode, which keeps lag to a really impressive 13ms – and that's still with a good amount of processing to keep the image looking optimal.

On top of that, you've got support for variable refresh rates (VRR) and Nvidia G-Sync, both of which are designed to keep gaming action looking totally smooth even when things get hectic.

And most importantly of all, it supports 4K video at 120 frames per second, so in games that support it and benefit from it (such as fast-paced racing titles), everything will look crystal clear and you'll be able to respond to what's happening instantly.

Beyond that, though, it still has to be a fantastic TV… and it's very much that too. It's one of the best TVs money can buy right now overall, thanks to its vivid and convincing colours, and handling of contrast that's more poised than anything else on the market – when it comes to giving movies scenes real verisimilitude, it's almost unbeatable.

Support for the new Filmmaker Mode also means you can see things without additional processing, if you want the raw, arguably purer way to watch.

The LG CX is one of the best TVs of 2020 anyway, and with a full suite of gaming features that are ahead of pretty much any other set, this is the Best Gaming TV of 2020, and the perfect sidekick for your new console.

