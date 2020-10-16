PS5 secret we were desperate to discover just got exposed – and it's GREAT news

The Best TV for Sony PS5 (Image credit: Sony / LG) The best TV to partner with the Sony PS5 is the LG CX. In our LG CX review we gave the TV a maximum score of 5 stars and, it was so highly rated, it actually won Best Gaming TV at the T3 Awards 2020. Naturally, the LG CX, which is available in a range of sizes, now also sits top of our best gaming TV guide, too. If you're looking for a TV upgrade to get the best out of the PS5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles, then the LG CX is T3's top choice. View the best LG CX deals available right now

We now know almost everything there is to know about the PS5 console, including exactly what its UI looks like.

We also have a really great handle on what PS5 games we're going to be playing, as well as what the current situation is with PS5 pre-orders.

There is, though, one thing that has continued to puzzle gamers and up till now remained a mystery. That thing? Just why the PS5 is so frickin massive.

That, though, has just been cleared up for good, with Sony itself revealing candidly why the system is so super sized in dimensions.

The knowledge comes courtesy of Sony PS5's head of mechanical and thermal design, Otori Yasuhiro, who was the chap who recently performed that comprehensive teardown of the PlayStation 5 (you can watch the video below).

Speaking to Japanese site Nikkei Xtech, Yasuhiro explained that the PS5 is so large due to the size of its single 45mm-thick cooling fan, which needs to be this size in order to adequately cool the console.

Could Sony have made the fans smaller or added more? Yasuhiro explains that while “it was possible to develop the PlayStation 5 to be smaller. For example, by implementing two cooling fans, one for side A and side B” there was unfortunately "additional cost associated with having two fans" and that "controlling the functionality of two fans is more difficult than just one."

Of course, having a larger fan means that it doesn't have to rotate as fast to generate the same level of cooling, which as many gamers can no doubt attest to, was something that tarnished the usage of the PS4 Pro especially when operating in a warm environment – the speed of its small fan made a very unwelcome loud whirring noise.

Here at T3 we think the adoption by Sony of a really large and robust cooling fan on the PS5 is a great idea. We would much prefer the overall system to be large so that cooling is good and quiet, rather than shrink the dimensions only to be left with a console that is hot and loud all the time.

We're now mere weeks away from PS5 consoles hitting store shelves and, simply put, T3 couldn't be more excited. Be sure to check back in soon for our comprehensive PlayStation 5 review.