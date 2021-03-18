PS VR 2 controller looks slick in official pics: here's everything PS5 owners need to know

The follow-up to the PS VR is officially in the works, with Sony confirming the existence of a next-gen PS VR 2 last month. While we didn't get a look at the headset, Sony has just given us our first look at the PS VR 2 controller, which builds on the DualSense and its added level of immersion. Gone are the wands of the PlayStation Move; instead we have a rounded 'orb' that harks back to a Sony patent spotted last year.

The new, ergonomic design ensures the controller is comfy to hold, and Sony stresses that it's been tested with users with a range of hand sizes, so it shouldn't feel unwieldy in the hands to younger gamers, or those with smaller mitts. Sony is keen to highlight key features form the PS5 DualSense controller that have been carried over to the peripheral, including adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, action buttons, and the analog stick. The PS VR 2 controller also features finger touch detection without players needing to press the areas where your digits are resting, and the headset will be able to track the controller via a tracking ring at the bottom of each one.

According to the PlayStation blog, prototypes of the new PS VR 2 controller will be in developer hands soon, so we'll have to wait and see how they utilise the slew of next-gen features for their titles. Sony has already announced six new PlayStation VR games, and given the drastic change in hardware, we doubt they'll be backwards compatible with the OG PS VR.

(Image credit: Sony )

Gamers are unable to use the DualSense controller with the PS4, so with the PS VR 2 controllers lifting facets of the design, we can't see last-gen hardware supporting the PS VR 2 at all. The PS VR 2 headset isn't set to launch this year, but Sony hasn't given gamers a window in which we can expect to see it drop. The hardware will be packed full of "future-proof technology" so it should go the distance for the lifetime of the new console.

If you're still without a PS5, be sure to swing by our PS5 stock tracker for PS5 restock updates. This month has seen a load of inventory flooding retailers, and we're expecting more today with an Amazon PS5 restock imminent, so stay frosty!