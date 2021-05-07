Amazon Prime Day deals during Mother's Day? Up to 50% off Amazon devices this weekend

While Prime Day 2021 is still a month out, the retail giant is offering some excellent offers on their smart devices during Mother's Day that bring Amazon Prime Day savings a month in advance.

Discounts of up to 50% can be found during Amazon's Mother's Day sale, with popular tech including the Echo Dot 4th Gen, Echo Show and more getting some tasty price drops.

The only question now is, which one will mom like the most? Shoppers looking for any last minute Mother's Day deals are in luck with this one, as this'll get you easily one of the best Mother's Day gifts of the year at some of their cheapest prices ever – their Amazon Prime Day deal price!

Shoppers will find a great selection of deals on Amazon devices during the Mother's Day weekend, with some of the most popular products receiving some of their biggest discounts of the year.

The Echo Dot 3rd Gen is on sale for $24.99, receiving a hefty 38% price cut over the weekend, but probably the best deal by far is the Echo Show 2 + Blink Mini security camera bundle. On sale for $84.99, this perfect little smart home bundle setup is getting a massive 48% price cut as a last minute Mother's Day deal.

There are plenty more to see but shoppers will want to get over there ASAP to take advantage of the Mother's Day deals being offered. Amazon's Mother's Day sale ends Sunday!

Best last minute Mother's Day gifts at Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K Now: $37.99 | Was: $49.99 | Savings: $12 (24%)

Got a cinephile for a mother? Grab the Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for just $37.99 during Amazon's Mother's Day sale this weekend. It isn't the lowest price this unit has seen, but it's the best Fire TV Stick deal this month by far.View Deal

Echo Dot 4th Gen Now: $29.99 | Was: $49.99 | Savings: $20 (40%)

Amazon's latest and greatest smart speaker is getting a solid 40% discount this weekend, making this the cheapest Echo Dot deal of the year so far. You can hold out until Prime Day if you want, but 40% off is a steal on this one.View Deal

Halo Wellness Band Now: $84.99 | Was: $99.99 | Savings: $15 (15%)

One of the smaller deals going on right now, this is the perfect last minute Mother's Day gift idea for those turning a new leaf on health. It also includes 6 months of Amazon's Halo service completely free.View Deal

Kindle eBook Reader Now: $64.99 | Was: $89.99 | Savings: $25 (28%)

For the book worms out there, the Kindle is getting a solid 28% discount during Amazon's Mother's Day sale. A great last minute Mother's Day gift idea for moms who just can't put a book down, she'll have access to thousands of titles at the press of a button.View Deal

Echo Auto Now: $24.99 | Was: $49.99 | Savings: $25 (50%)

The Echo Auto upgrades any old vehicle into a smart vehicle quickly, allowing users to connect Alexa through the cars speakers. Voice control the radio, ask for the news and more without ever letting go of the steering wheel. A safety feature moms will love! View Deal

Today's Best Deals

Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

With just two months to go, get a preview of the best Memorial Day sales of 2021 at our convenient sales guide. It'll be updated regularly over the next two months with coverage on early deals and offers on tech, smart home, outdoor and more.

In other big news, a timeframe for Amazon Prime Day this year has been leaked! Expect the big event to happen sometime in June, but until then head on over to our Prime Day hub for the latest news, early deals and other great offers.