Phone deals: the Godlike Anker PowerWave is a heavenly 56% off right now

T3 has long-admired Anker's PowerWave wireless charging products, with us bestowing our Best Mobile Accessory prize to PowerWave in the T3 Awards 2018, as well as slotting the PowerWave Fast Wireless Charging Pad right at the top of our best wireless chargers buying guide earlier this year.

Which is why this superb discount deal on the Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Charging Pad really caught our attention. It is the excellent, Qi-certified, 7.5W and 10W compatible PowerWave charger but with a better-than-half-price 56 per cent price cut applied.

Check out the full details of this phone deal below:

Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Charging Pad | was £31.99 | now £13.99 at Amazon

A brilliant discount here on one of the absolute best wireless chargers on the market today. Amazon has cut a massive 56 per cent of the cost of the Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Charging Pad, plunging its price down from £31.99 to a super-low £13.99. That's a direct saving of £18 on a stylish, powerful and super-compatible wireless charging pad that will please both Apple and Android users alike. Naturally, completely free shipping is also included for Prime members.View Deal

The Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Charging Pad delivers everything you want from a wireless charger. Not only can it wirelessly charge phones quickly, but it looks stunning and it compatible with ALL Qi-enabled phones. That means that no matter whether you have an Apple iPhone XS, Samsung Galaxy S10, or LG G8 ThinQ, among many other phones, this charger is compatible with them. It is also future-proof, too, as the Qi standard isn't going anywhere quickly.

