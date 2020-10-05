OnePlus teases brand new OnePlus Buds Z for OnePlus 8T launch event

OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of the OnePlus 8T, set to be unveiled at a dedicated event on Wednesday, October 14 – a day after the iPhone 12 event, and clashing with Amazon Prime Day

But it looks like the new smartphone won't be the only new device OnePlus has up its sleeve, with the company teasing a brand new pair of earbuds to sit alongside the OnePlus Buds.

Initially teased by Twitter leaker Max J. a few weeks ago with a single word – "Budz" – OnePlus has made things more official, tweeting out a sneak peek at the earbuds, and confirming their existence.

There's not much to see in the image, but there's a huge change that's noticeable straight off the bat when compared to the existing OnePlus Buds, and that's the silicon tip.

The OnePlus Buds, which launched for $79/ £79 earlier this year, have a similar design to Apple's AirPods and are made entirely from hard plastic. The new OnePlus Buds Z, with their soft silicon tips, could emulate the Apple AirPods Pro, and offer more premium features like active noise cancellation, which isn't present on the OnePlus Buds.

A whole new world of sound. Coming soon.October 1, 2020

Considering that the OnePlus Buds launched alongside the OnePlus Nord – an affordable mid-range handset – it would make sense for a follow-up pair that's being unveiled at an event for a higher tier phone to up the ante somewhat.

Of course, OnePlus could be opting for an even cheaper pair of earbuds, but it's going to struggle to achieve a quality level of sound at a lower price point, although that's not to say it's impossible.

If you want to watch the OnePlus 8T livestream, you can do so in OnePlus World; an online, virtual space where fans can play games and hang out with friends, as well as creating their own private watch party to view the event.

Today's best OnePlus Buds deals OnePlus Buds - True Wireless... Amazon Prime $79 View OnePlus Buds True Wireless... BHPhoto $79 View

Source: Pocket-lint