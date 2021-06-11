OnePlus Nord 2 could be coming this summer

Just as the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is finally revealed at its summer launch event, we are already heading about another model that could come as soon as next month. The OnePlus Nord 2 would be a direct replacement for the current OnePlus Nord and sit above the new Nord CE (Core Edition) 5G – a lite version, if you will.

There has been rumor of a new flagship Nord for some time but as the summer event approached it looked less likely. However, this was a UK-only event rather than a global launch. The original Nord was not released in the US, but with the popularity of the N10 and N100 models, a Nord 2 could make it State-side.

The Nord 2 will apparently feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, with a 90Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor, much like the current Nord, as well as coming in 8GB and 12GB versions. And while the front 32MP apparently remains the same, the main camera in the rear triple camera array will reportedly be updated to 50MP from 48MP.

The new information comes from 91mobiles.com in partnership with regular Twitter leaker, @onleaks (via Pocketlint). The most interesting spec though comes in the form of the processor. Rather than the Snapdragon 765 5G, 91mobiles claims it will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1200. Performance-wise, this is closer to the Snapdragon 865, but presumably a cheaper solution. To cope with this more powerful processor, 91mobiles claims the battery is also due to increase from 4,155mAh to 4,500mAh.

When it comes to pricing information the figures are given for the Indian market at around 2000RMB or Rs22,300 (£220/$312/AU$403), which seems low, especially as the Nord CE 5G will start at Rs23,000. I expect that we will see a UK/US price of around £400/$400.