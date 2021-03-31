OnePlus Nord 2 could be here soon after Nord SE no-show

Just when you thought OnePlus had delivered all the goods, a new OnePlus Nord 2 could be on the way. The tipster Max Jambor, who leaked the coming of the OnePlus Nord SE, declared on Monday that this special edition in collaboration with Joshua Vides was no longer happening. However, he does say that the Nord 2 may only be five months away.

While the OnePlus 9 Pro, launched on March 23 gave us a groundbreaking camera setup, the OnePlus Nord SE was expected to be a version of the original OnePlus SE, with special artwork from the artist Joshua Vides, who turns real-life scenes into mono ink sketches. The original OnePlus Nord was only available in Europe and Asia, however, the Nord N10 and Nord N100 versions had a more global release, including North America.

With the SE out the way, the OnePlus Nord 2 is next on the agenda, and it may be with us sooner than we thought. Though we’re not sure the Nord 2 naming convention will play out, the new phone is expected to have a few improvements on the existing models.

The leaked box for the Nord SE by Joshua Vides seen on the Albacore Twitter page (Image credit: Twitter)

The Nord family of phones provide some of the best cheap smart phones on the market. While the first OnePlus Nord offered a litter of premium features for a sub £400 price (£379 / $520/ AU$684), the N10 provided a budget 5G option and the N100 provides an even cheaper 4G LTE smart phone with a large 6.52-inch screen and a triple camera.

With the OnePlus Nord not getting a US release, the Nord 2 could be given a prime slot on both sides of the Atlantic. Though little detail is known on the exact specs it will have, we presume it will upgrade on Snapdragon 765G processor, either to the Snapdragon 780G or Snapdragon 888G as seen in the OnePlus 9. However, there is also mention of a move to a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset.

Writing on Voice, Max Jambor added that while the SE name may still be used in the future, the planned Joshua Vides collaboration is unlikely to ever see the light of day. The Nord 2, which he says has the internal codename “Denniz” has apparently been in development for several months already. We’ll keep you updated with more as soon as we hear it.