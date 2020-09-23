OnePlus 8T looks STUNNING in new video reveal

OnePlus is set to unveil the new OnePlus 8T next month, meaning the smartphone will be sharing its launch window with the iPhone 12 and Google Pixel 5.

We got an official teaser as to what we're in for with the handset after OnePlus CEO and co-founder, Pete Lau shared details of the device – including its 120Hz display – but now we've been treated to a closer look at the new smartphone, and it's just as sleek and shiny as you'd hoped.

Concept Creator has been at it again, knocking up a gorgeous render of the OnePlus 8T based on all of the leaks, rumors, and official tidbits we've heard so far.

The render shows off the new flat display that's a departure from the curved panel of the OnePlus 8 Pro, as well as the holepunch front-facing 16MP camera, and the quad camera setup on the rear (48MP wide + 16MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro + 2MP).

Thanks to a leaked Amazon listing (via 91Mobiles) we also know that the OnePlus 8T will be packing a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 65W Warp Charge, and will house a Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Reportedly available in Aquamarine Green or Lunar Silver, in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB formats, the OnePlus 8T looks stunning in the video, and is set to launch on October 14.

From what we've heard about its competition, the phone could do very well if OnePlus gets the price right, outshining the Pixel 5 and offering better value for money, as well as the high-end specs needed, to battle it out with the iPhone 12.