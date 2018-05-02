Get a OnePlus 6 before everyone else. Here's how

OnePlus has apparently sold over 1,000 tickets in less than 10 hours for its OnePlus 6 announcement event on 16 May, and now it's sharing some news on where people will be able to buy the new OnePlus 6 ahead of it going on general sale.

On 21 May, OnePlus pop-up stores are due to open in the US, India, China, and Europe, offering visitors the opportunity to be the first in the world to buy the new handset.

In London, the OnePlus 6 pop-up will take place in the heart of Shoreditch at Kachette, 347 Old Street from 12.00.

Stock will apparently be limited and OnePlus goodies will also be available on a first come first served basis. The goodies includes earphones, tote bag, phone case, laptop sleeve, t-shirt, baseball cap, energy drink, and a OnePlus backpack. Visitors can also enjoy food and drink and meet the OnePlus team at the event.

In Europe, the OnePlus 6 pop-ups will land from 12pm BST / 1pm CEST on 21 May in:

* London - Kachette, 347 Old St, EC1V 9LP

* Berlin - LNFA, 2nd floor, Bikini, Budapester Str. 44, 10787

* Milan - Spazio Velvet, Via Molino delle Armi, 41, 20123 Milano MI

* Paris - Nous, 48 Rue Cambon, 75001

* Utrecht - Revenge, Voorstraat 6, 3512 AM

"Since the OnePlus 2, we've held pop-ups for our new product launches in cities around the world, with thousands of people turning up each time," said OnePlus co-founder and Head of Global, Carl Pei. "Previous pop-up locations across Europe are already taking calls from people asking if they can reserve a space!"

For more information, check out oneplus.com/6-popups.