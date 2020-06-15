New iPhone 12 leak confirms Apple's radical design change

A fresh leak has seemingly confirmed the Apple iPhone 12's new design

Apple iPhone 12
Plenty of Apple iPhone 12 leaks have hit the internet over the past two months, revealing much about its specs and features.

We've also had plenty of details about its design, too, which has been slated to re-introduce flat edges to its smartphone range, as previously seen on the Apple iPhone 4 and now evident on the new iPad Pro.

And, now, a brand new leak has seemingly confirmed that the Apple iPhone 12 range is coming with flat sides, with a selection of CAD-based molds appearing to show the radical design change.

These molds come courtesy of Twitter user @Jin_Store, who describes themselves as a "Apple Premium Reseller". This leaker doesn't have any notable past form in accurately calling future hardware leaks, so a healthy dose of salt should be taken. However, these designs tally with what we've seen and heard in the tech rumour mill recently and feel on-point.

We're a huge fan of the classic Apple iPhone 4 design here at T3, with those squared edges bestowing a mature, premium and professional aesthetic. And judging from these moldings, it looks like all four iPhone 12 models are going to share the look, from the 5.4-inch introductory model to the ranging-topping iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Hopefully we will get our first proper look at the Apple iPhone 12 sooner rather than later, although it looks like fans will have to be extra patient this year due to a slated iPhone 12 launch event delay.

