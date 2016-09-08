Nest intros superb new Thermostat finishes plus people detection for Nest Cam!

Ahead of the launch of its Cam Outdoor, Nest has introduced some updates to its existing range today. These include three new Nest Thermostat finishes in white, black and copper (the latter is our fave).

The black finish is apparently half as hard as diamond, while the copper had to be electroplated onto the stainless steel ring.

The new Thermostats are available through the Nest store or John Lewis.

There's also a couple of new additions to Nest's app for use with its Indoor and Outdoor Cams.

Sightline shows you what Nest Cam has seen and lets you speed

through days of recorded video in seconds (the cameras record 2.6m images a day, after all). It pulls out key moments automatically so that you don't waste time digging through footage looking for the moment when there was somebody at the door a couple of days ago.

Sightline puts all your video history into a single timelapse that you can stop and start as you like.Even if you don't have the subscription-based Nest Aware service, Nest Cam users get snapshots of the last three hours.

Also, Person alerts for Nest Aware can alert you if a person is near your house rather than the camera being activated by a tree swaying.

The new features are available to all Nest Cam and Dropcam owners with the updated Nest app for iOS and Android, available today.

