Lovehoney knocks 18% off sex toys to celebrate its 18th birthday

Lovehoney is 18 years old! To celebrate, it's knocking 18% off a range of sex toys and lingerie. If you fancy picking some up, don't wait around: this deal is today only. There are sex toys for men, women and couples, plus a whole range of lingerie – so if you've been thinking about using this lockdown time to spice up your sex life, now could be the perfect time.

UK-based company Lovehoney – aka 'the sexual happiness people' – is the global leader in sexual happiness, and stocks the best sex toys available right now, whatever you're into. If you miss the boat on this offer, there's also a great Lovehoney deal that knocks 20% off select products thoughout lockdown.

At the moment there are slight delays on delivery, but nothing too serious (you'll have to add around 5-7 days onto the predicted order time). And as usual, all orders are shipped in discreet, boring brown boxes, so you don't have to worry about any awkward moments with your socially-distant delivery person.

Not sure what to buy? Why not check out our sex toy buying guides to see what takes your fancy: