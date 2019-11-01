Lego's wooden minifig is the perfect Christmas gift for Lego fans

Before Lego made bricks, it make finely crafted wooden toys – it was founded by a carpenter, looking for a new way to use his skills during an economic downturn. Now the company is releasing a limited edition collectible that commemorates this history, and makes for the perfect Christmas gift for any Lego fan.

It's a 5:1 scale minifigure (meaning it's five times bigger than normal) of the classic minifigure design, but made from FSC Certified oak, with plastic iconic yellow hands.

It comes with a small collection of Lego bricks, which can be built into a few different accessories for it to hold, including a guitar, a camera, and a pen. Obviously, you can also build anything else you want to accessorise it with using more bricks from your collection.

(Image credit: Lego Group)

Customisation is the name of the game, actually. Part of the idea is that you can have it as just a beautiful wooden decoration like it comes – as we said, it's currently planned to be strictly limited edition, and it comes in a premium gift box, so it'll be a great collectible for Lego nuts – but Lego also encourages you to make it your own.

Paint it, dress it up, build Lego creations around it – do whatever you like, really. It's a really fun way to celebrate over 40 years of the Lego minifig, and the origins of everyone's favourite Danish brick maker.