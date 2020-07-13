This amazing Lego NES set has a lot more than 8 bits

With Lego Mario sets releasing soon, that's not the only Nintendo product coming from everyone's favourite brick maker: a Lego NES console is on the way too, with the picture above having been leaked on the site VJGamer (via Tom's Guide).

Following the picture spilling online, Nintendo has now put up a teaser video for what is pretty clearly this set, suggesting an official look very soon.

The leak suggests that the set will cost €229.99, which in Lego pricing translates to £209.99/$249.99 most likely, and will go on-sale on August 1st – the same day as the first Lego Mario sets.

At a hefty 2,646 pieces, the Lego NES looks like a pretty complex build: not only are the TV and console quite finely detailed, but the little Mario Bros. level on the screen along has so much going on.

Adding to all that is the apparent ability to 'play' the game by shifting Mario around with a control on one side of the screen, and turning a crank on the other side to move the level itself. The whole thing sound wonderfully high-concept considering that, frankly, Lego could have just dropped a set that looks like a NES and does nothing else, for almost any price, and people would have gone wild for it.

(Image credit: VJGamer)

Will you be able to open up the NES' lid and put the cartridge in and out? Only time will tell.

