Huawei P40 Pro video shows huge screen and five cameras

The Huawei P40 Pro is set to be one of the top-specced phones of this year. Although the phone has yet to be formally announced, its rumoured to contain Huawei's in-house, top-of-the-line Kirin 990 processor, 12GB of RAM and a massive five cameras, including dual selfie cameras at the front of the phone.

What about the phone's main rival, the Samsung Galaxy S20?

However, despite all of this—albeit unconfirmed—information, we've only caught a glimpse of what the phone might look like in real life. However, one digital artist has filled in the gaps and created a render of the Huawei P40 Pro based on all the leaks and rumours that have been circulating around the internet. Check the phone out below:

As we can see in the video, the most prominent thing about the P40 Pro is the camera. Previously rumoured to sport five different lenses and several separate sensors, artist Waqar Khan has stuck pretty close to previous renders and leaked images with the Leica rectangular module.

The "P" in P40, Huawei P30 and Huawei's other models has always been rumoured to stand for "photography", so the prominence of top-of-the-line cameras is mandatory for the Chinese company's flagship range. We can see here the rumoured ultra-wide angle lens and time-of-flight sensor, a depth-focused sensor which measures distance from the phone to its subject more accurately.

The curved screen drops on all four sides of the phone, including the rounded corners. The under-screen fingerprint sensor looks to be here, as does the dual punch-hole selfie camera.

An (allegedly) leaked photo of the Huawei P40 in real life. (Image credit: Weibo/Digital Chat)

Real-life shots of the phone with a plastic screen (seen below) confirm the presence of these cameras, but the OS on the prototype shows a black bar on the "forehead" part of the screen rather than its large display shown in Khan's renders.

The back of the phone is unfortunately obscured by a plastic "leak-proof" case common in the smartphone industry, so we cannot see the colourway. However, Khan's video displays five metallic shades: black, silver, gold, grey and teal. It's not a rumour we've seen circulated yet, but perhaps the artist is privy to hitherto un-leaked info.

We're excited to see how the phone stacks up against its competitor, the Samsung Galaxy S20. Which both phones expected to be available in the first half of 2020, the race for the best next-generation Android phone has just begun to heat up.

