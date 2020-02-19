Huawei P40 and P40 Pro leak: 5G added to its anti-Samsung S20 arsenal, on top of more cameras, lower price

The Huawei P40 and P40 Pro are expected to be revealed next month and there have been many leaks around the Android-free smartphones for months. We already know that a P40 Lite isn't on the cards and that it's set to give Samsung's Galaxy S20 a run for its money with a whopping five cameras and premium ceramic chassis.

The P40 is even rumoured to beat the Galaxy S20 on the price front, coming at closer to the P30's £499 rather than the S20's starting price of £800. Huawei is bringing it to Samsung and the latest leak suggests that it means business.

The company uses the Kirin 990 chipset in its current 5G handsets, including the foldable Mate 20 X 5G and the P30 Pro 5G, which is rumoured to be the processor of choice in the upcoming P40 Pro. The 5G-enabled chip will be a standard feature of the model, so there will be no 4G variant.

The standard P40 was expected to support 4G LTE out of the box, which is one of the reasons why the price point can be so low compared to the premium P40 Pro. But listings spotted Chinese comms regulator TENAA's website suggest that both models will be 5G ready at launch.

The model numbers of the devices in the listings (ANA-AN00/ANA-TN00 and ELS-AN00/ELS-TN00) have been linked to the P40 and P40 Pro, indicating that Huawei is releasing both the basic and premium smartphones with 5G support. If that's the case, and it can keep the price down, Huawei potentially has a Samsung Galaxy S20 killer on its hands.

The only possible downside is that, after the US' ban that prevents Huawei from using Google services, the company has created its own HarmonyOS which may be turn off for Android users looking for an upgrade. There's not long to wait now though, with a March 26 launch event reported to be on the cards.

Source: Pocket-lint