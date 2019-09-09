HP gaming monitor deals: EPIC price cuts deliver 144Hz, Quad-HD awesomeness

HP produces some of the very finest PC monitors on the market today, which is why when we saw this selection of deals on some of its best Full HD and Quad-HD monitors we got very excited.

The monitors, thanks to some solid price cuts of up to 27 per cent, now start at just £86.50 and deliver beautiful designs, sharp panels and top features. Some of the discounted screens are specialised gaming monitors, too, so tech like 144 Hz refresh rates, AMD FreeSync and 1 ms response times are also on tap.

The full suite of gaming monitor deals can be found below:

HP 24y Display Full HD | was £99 | now £86.50 at Amazon

This stylish, tiny bezel, Full HD monitor is the ideal second screen, delivering a punchy 24-inch panel for very little expenditure. The screen measures in at a moderate 24-inches, and is an IPS panel that delivers strong 178-degree viewing angles. Delivery is free for Prime members.View Deal

HP 27fh Display Full HD | was £199 | now £169 at Amazon

A step up here in both size and features means that this monitor delivers a 27-inch Ultra-Slim IPS panel and luxe micro-edge bezel. The result is a screen that not only delivers crisp imagery, but one that feels bigger than it is while taking up very little room. Welcome features like AMD Free Sync means that blur and lag are rendered moot in gams, while a robust build with tilting screen adds a sense of premium. Delivered free for Prime members.View Deal

HP 27xq Quad-HD Gaming Monitor | was £329.99 | now £272.27 at Amazon

For gamers looking for a quality gaming monitor upgrade, and want a futuristic, edgy design, then this stunning panel is a no-brainer. The HP 27xq delivers a 27-inch, Quad-HD (2560 x 1440), IPS screen with AMD FreeSync, a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. It also boasts a smooth adjust stand (delivers 100mm of precise height adjustment) and totally free delivery for Prime members.View Deal

HP 27 Curved Display Full HD | was £249.99 | now £182.50 at Amazon

If you're a fan of curved monitors then this incredibly stylish 27-inch screen from HP should appeal massively. It delivers HDMI and DP connections, a micro-edge design that allows the screen to really extend into the top, right and left hand side of the casing, and a 99 per cent sRGB colour accuracy. Resolution is Full HD (1920 x 1080) and the warranty two years. Free delivery is also included for Prime members.View Deal

HP 27x Curved Full-HD | was £279.99 | now £208 at Amazon

And if you want the curved screen and specialised gaming features then this top panel should appeal. It delivers an 1800R curvature with micro-edge, slim bezel design, as well as a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync technology, too. 99 per cent sRGB colour accuracy is also delivered. Now £71.99 off at Amazon.View Deal

For even more top monitors, be sure to check out T3's guides to the very best gaming monitors and best 4K monitors on the market today, the latter which includes the T3 Award-winning Philips Momentum 436M6VBPAB in the prestigious number one position.

When it comes round to bang for your buck, the Momentum delivers it in spades, with massive real-estate, HDR 1000, and a low input lag of only 4ms on tap. Along with the top monitors above, it is definitely worth checking out if you are looking for a BIG new monitor,

For more great gaming products and prices, it is also worth browsing T3's guides to the best gaming laptops, best gaming mouse, best gaming keyboard, best gaming headset, best desktop gaming PC and best gaming phones.