Last chance to save big on Xbox controllers in a variety of colours

The Amazon Spring Sale is coming to an end but there's still a chance to nab some great deals.

Certainly, if you already own an Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and even an Xbox One, you can make great use of the big discount Amazon is still offering on the official Xbox Wireless Controller.

It is available in the UK and US with up to 33% off, and in a variety of colours – including the classic Robot White, as well as the likes of Astral Purple and Electric Volt.

We've given you some different options below, but there are more deals on Amazon UK and Amazon US to check out too.

Remember, these deals all end at midnight today (25 March 2024), so be quick!

Best UK Xbox Controller deals

Xbox Wireless Controller – Robot White: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FXbox-Wireless-Controller-Robot-White%2Fdp%2FB087VLP2RT%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £54.99 , now £36.99 at Amazon

The white controller is the same as the one that comes with the Xbox Series S. It is a classic colourway and looks great in the hand.

Xbox Wireless Controller – Pulse Red: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB08SRMPBRF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £59.99 , now £39.99 at Amazon

One of the first coloured controllers from this generation, the Pulse Red model is as bright as it is useful.

Xbox Wireless Controller Astral Purple: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB093X64R9H%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £59.99 , now £39.99 at Amazon

The Xbox Wireless Controller looks great in purple – it has a great contrast with the white casing on the rear.

Xbox Wireless Controller – Electric Shock: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB091CK241X%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £59.99 , now £39.99 at Amazon

If your eyes can take it, the fluorescent yellow Electric Shock colourway is certainly a showstopper.

Best US Xbox Controller deals

Xbox Wireless Controller – Pulse Red: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FXbox-Wireless-Controller-Pulse-Red-Windows-Devices%2Fdp%2FB0859XT328%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was $64.99 , now $44 at Amazon

The Pulse Red controller is available with a healthy discount in the States too. It's one of many on offer.

Xbox Wireless Controller – Dream Vapor Special Edition: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CQKJ93KB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was $69.99 , now $52.99 at Amazon

Only recently added to the lineup, the special edition design is now available with a great 24% off.

Xbox Wireless Controller – Gold Shadow: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CFRLJPC3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was $69.99 , now $59.99 at Amazon

Our favourite colour, this gold edition Xbox Wireless Controller is one who like the finer things in life.

What's great about the official Xbox Wireless Controller?

Redesigned for this console generation, but backward compatible too, the latest Xbox Wireless Controller is the most stable and responsive yet. It also comes with an added "share button", to easily capture and share screengrabs and video clips of your gameplay.

Plus, you can customise the controls using the Xbox Accessories app on your console.

It's also worth noting that there are some great deals on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller 2 too, with both the main and Core edition controllers available with very decent discounts should you want to go pro.