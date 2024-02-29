Philips Hue announces huge spring sale across all smart lighting products

Known for its incredible range of smart lighting, Philips Hue has been a driving force for the entire smart home industry. It really is no surprise that it holds top spaces in our best smart light switches and best smart bulbs buying guides. Philips Hue also recently launched its new Dymera wall light. Exciting times!

Earlier this week, Philips Hue also announced its super spring sale, taking place for the next week or so. This allows you to save a huge 15% when purchasing two or more products at the same time. If you add the Hue Bridge on top of this, you can save 25% in total.

The smart lighting brand has also discounted the Festavia 250 LED string lights by 20%. Despite being commonly used for decorating Christmas trees, they can look just as great elsewhere in the home. The new version is also suitable for indoor and outdoor use, so they're perfect for dressing up the perfect outdoor dining space.

Philips Hue Festavia 250 LED string lights: was £199.99 , now £159.99 at Philips Hue (save £40)

With 250 smart mini LEDs along a 20-metre cord, Festavia string lights are the perfect indoor and outdoor decoration. Create a gradient of colour along the string, set an effect such as Sparkle or Prism, or use one shade of white or colour to create a more traditional look.

Remember you can save up to 25% when you mix and match all Philips Hue products. From outdoor lights to LED lightstrips, smart bulbs to portable lamps, we're not joking when we say literally everything is included.

Check out Philips Hue's full spring sale