You can now buy the new Philips Hue Dymera wall light — here's how

QUICK SUMMARY The new Philips Hue Dymera outdoor smart light is now available to buy. The wall light launched last month, alongside the the previously announced Secure floodlight camera. It's available on Philips Hue's website in Europe and North America with an RRP of £199.99/$219.99.

Known for producing some of the best smart bulbs and best outdoor lights on the market, Philips Hue has been illuminating homes and gardens since 2012. The brand was especially busy in 2023, releasing a wide variety of products, including the new Philips Hue Secure range. However, that doesn't mean things will be different on 2024.

Philips Hue started off the year with a bang after announcing the launch of its new Dymera outdoor smart light and the previously announced Secure floodlight camera. It didn't introduce any new products during CES 2024, so this launch was extremely welcomed only a few weeks later.

Today, the smart lighting brand has added the Dymera outdoor smart light to its website, allowing consumers across North America and Europe to purchase one.

Before you find out how, have you heard about these recent Philips Hue updates?

Philips Hue adds major app update with a third colour wheel

Philips Hue announces upcoming support for multiple linked bridges

(Image credit: Philips Hue / Signify)

The Philips Hue Dymera wall light offers individual control over two beams of light that shine up and down. It has a sophisticated black design which is suitable for both indoors and outdoors, and can illuminate large surfaces with warm-to-cool white and colour light.

Using the Philips Hue app, each light can be dimmed or brightened while changing the colours individually. Users can also set a scene from the scene gallery for a more cohesive look, and the light itself has a brightness of up to 1020 lumens.

The Philips Hue Dymera has an RRP of £199.99/$219.99 and can be purchased from Philips Hue's website. However, it currently states that the product is low stock, so grab one now if you're keen.

Buy the Philips Hue Dymera for £199.99 at Philips Hue