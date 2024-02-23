Philips Hue announces upcoming support for multiple linked bridges

QUICK SUMMARY Philips Hue has announced it is introducing improved support for multiple linked Hue Bridges. The update means users will be able to control all devices in their home without having to switch between Bridges. The smart lighting brand hasn't explained the update fully or when it'll be rolled out, but it's expected to take place later this year.

Considered the heart of the Hue smart lighting system, the Hue Bridge allows users to control their smart lights using the Philips Hue app. Despite the fact Philips Hue lights can also be controlled via Bluetooth, it's the Bridge that unlocks the full suite of features, allowing users to get the most out of their setup.

Earlier today, Philips Hue announced it was introducing improved support for multiple linked Hue Bridges. Currently, a Hue Bridge is able to support up to 50 devices, including smart bulbs, smart sensors and smart security gadgets. However, users that wish to control more than 50 devices are required to own a second Bridge, and switching between the two Bridges is the only way to control the individual devices. Now that Philips Hue is planning to sync up multiple bridges, users will be able to control all devices without having to switch.

Users have been finding this issue rather frustrating, so this latest piece of news from Philips Hue is sure to brighten up a lot of people.

(Image credit: Philips)

On its website, the smart lighting brand has revealed that users will soon be able to "add multiple Bridges to one account and sort them into Homes to keep your system organised." Philips Hue has yet to fully explain the update, such as when it'll be made available or whether users will be required to have a minimum amount of devices on each Bridge.

However, it's exciting to see this update in the works, especially for users who's entire smart home setup is based around the Philips Hue products.

