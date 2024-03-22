Jabra's top wireless headphones hit lowest-ever price – don't miss out!

Christmas came very early this year! Not only can you shop a ton of exciting tech products at Amazon right now (see our Amazon Spring Deal Days live blog), but audio giant Jabra also announced a pretty decent sale that will delight audiophiles on a budget.

Better still, you don't even have to go to Amazon to get these offers. Instead, Jabra decided to market its discounted wares practically everywhere else, including Argos, Very, Currys and John Lewis.

The showstopper is the Jabra Elite 10 deal ( was £230 , now £180). That's £50 off the asking price, people! The earbuds boast all-day comfort and superior sound quality, as well as Dolby Atmos support with Dolby Head Tracking for immersive audio experiences.

Plus, you get enhanced Active Noise Cancellation that filters out ambient noise, an IP57 rating, 6-mic call technology, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity – the Jabra Elite 10 offers premium features for seamless use.

If that's out of your price range, fear not, as there are other, more accessible-priced Jabra models on offer. One of these is the Jabra Elite 5, which is now half-price ( was £149.99 , now £74.99) and features Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, utilising microphones both inside and outside your ear to block out noise.

Want to go even cheaper? No problem! The Jabra Elite 4 is as cheap as chips right now ( was £119 , now £60). These affordable true wireless earbuds are a big step up from their predecessor, with added Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Multipoint connectivity and Fast Pairing (Microsoft Swift Pair and Google Fast Pair).

Most of these deals will be on for a week or until stocks last, so if you like what you see, don't spend too much time thinking about which one to get.