The Nitro Deck is my favourite Nintendo Switch accessory and it's now at its lowest price

The handheld gaming scene has exploded in recent times, thanks to the introduction of portable PC systems, such as the Steam Deck, Lenovo Legion Go. But, let's not forget the humble Nintendo Switch – it largely started the boom and remains the king of the handhelds, in my opinion.

That's why the CRKD Nitro Deck is an amazing piece of kit. It makes a Nintendo Switch or Switch OLED more robust, and adds pro-style features, to boot.

That's why I have no hesitation in recommending it – especially when it's available in the Amazon spring sales, both in the UK and US.

There are two variants, with the limited edition version also coming with a carry case – and it is this one, in a variety of colours, that you can get for a bargain price right now.

UK Nitro Deck deals

CRKD Nitro Deck Limited Edition (Retro Purple): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FCRKD-Nitro-Deck-Limited-Carry%2Fdp%2FB0CGMDN95S%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £89.99 , now £64.99 at Amazon

The Retro Purple Nitro Deck is designed in homage to the Nintendo GameCube (and specifically its controller). It's great, therefore, for those who remember Nintendo's past fondly.

CRKD Nitro Deck Limited Edition (Retro Mint): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FCRKD-Nitro-Deck-Limited-Carry%2Fdp%2FB0CGMJ54QN%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £89.99 , now £64.99 at Amazon

You can also get the Limited Edition Nitro Deck in a Retro Mint colour. This comes with a superb 28% off.

US Nitro Deck deals

CRKD Nitro Deck Limited Edition (Retro Purple): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCRKD-Nitro-Deck-Limited-Carry-Case%2Fdp%2FB0CGMDN95S%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was $89.99 , now $59.99 at Amazon

There's a mammoth 33% off the Retro Purple Nitro Deck on Amazon in the US. That's the best deal we've seen to date.

CRKD Nitro Deck (White): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCRKD-Nitro-Deck-Professional-Handheld-Nintendo%2Fdp%2FB0CGMGLHG1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was $59.99 , now $49.99 at Amazon

If you don't need the carry case, you can get the standalone version for under $50 now.

What is the CRKD Nitro Deck?

The CRKD Nitro Deck isn't a handheld games machine in itself – instead, you slot the screen unit of your Nintendo Switch or Switch OLED into the device and it works as a chunkier controller and housing.

As well as bulk, its other benefit is that there's zero stick drift as it uses Hall effect thumbsticks. Latency is also absent as it connects to your console through USB-C.