How to Watch The Future Games Show Powered by AMD

Future Games Show
(Image credit: Future)
GamesRadar’s flagship games broadcast, The Future Games Show Powered by AMD, returns for a fifth show this Thursday, August 26.

Hosted by Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village) and voice actor Aaron LaPlante (The Duke, Resident Evil Village), the show is an official partner of gamescom 2021.

How to watch:

· Date: Thursday, August 26

· Time: 13:00 PDT / 16:00 EDT / 21:00 BST / 22:00 CET

· Streaming on: Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and GamesRadar.

The 75 minute show will feature world premieres, gameplay clips and interviews from over 40 games from publishers and developers including Modus, Pearl Abyss, Frontier Developments, Team17, Koch Media and Tripwire Interactive. The ‘Virtual Show Floor Booths’, first introduced at the E3 2021 event, returns to give gamers access to demos from the comfort of their own homes. Also returning will be the ‘Ones to Watch’ montage of exciting upcoming games and quirky indies.

Future Games Show

Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village) and voice actor Aaron LaPlante (The Duke, Resident Evil Village) are hosting the Future Games Show 2021.

(Image credit: Future)

Daniel Dawkins, Content Director of Games and Film at Future said:

“We’re delighted to bring the Future Games Show Powered by AMD to Gamescom 2021 as an official media partner. Over 35 million people viewed our E3 2021 show and we look forward to showcasing over 40 multi-format games on August 26.

"The Future Games Show has a growing reputation for helping people discover new types of games, with breakout titles from our previous event featuring a post-apocalyptic beaver colony, and kiwi birds who run a post office. Our E3 event covered 57 multi-format titles and over 36% of those were non-violent games, in line with our mission to showcase gaming's true inclusivity and creativity.

“GamesRadar+ and the Future Games Show look forward to welcoming you on August 26 and we can’t wait to share our plans for 2021 and beyond - starting with the Golden Joystick Awards in late November."

