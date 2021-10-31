How to watch Doctor Who season 13 online for FREE from anywhere

Jodie Whittaker rocks the yellow braces in her final series of Doctor Who (don't worry, there's a three-parter coming next year), featuring a who's who of extra-terrestrial nasties - and is that... Chewbacca? Read on to see how to watch Doctor Who season 13 online.

Titled 'Flux', the six-episode run will tell one overarching story, set a little way after the events of season 12. Yaz (Mandip Gill) is back to accompany the Doctor, but there's a new face in town, handyman Dan (John Bishop) stepping aboard the TARDIS, presumably with his own collection of screwdrivers.

The trailer doesn't give much away, but the guest stars are rivalled in their numbers only by the villains, Weeping Angels, the Ood, Sontarans and Cybermen just some of the foes we'll confront along the way.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Doctor Who season 13 online from anywhere.

When will I be able to watch Doctor Who season 13?

Jodie Whittaker will dive into the latest adventure from Sunday, October 31. The first episode will start at 6.25pm GMT for those in the UK and new episodes will air weekly every Sunday with the last episode of season 13 broadcasting on December 5.

How to watch Doctor Who in the UK for FREE

Image Like previous seasons, BBC One is the place to watch Doctor Who season 13. That means that as long as you have a TV licence you'll be able to tune in for free. You can also live stream it or catch up later via BBC iPlayer. This service is available to watch on a bunch of different devices including:

Smart TVs: Samsung, FreeviewPlay

Samsung, FreeviewPlay Desktop: Windows, Mac

Windows, Mac Mobile: iOS, Android

iOS, Android Media streamers: Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku

Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku Consoles: Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X

How to watch Doctor Who if you're abroad

If you're abroad right now, there's still hope that you can watch Doctor Who online. While you'll find the content is geo-blocked, you can get around that with a trusty VPN.

Connect one of the best VPNs and you'll be able to port yourself back to the UK and watch Doctor Who like you're sat on your sofa. VPNs switch your IP address to any location of your choice.

While there are loads of VPNs, not all of them are created equal when it comes to unblocking BBC iPlayer. For this, we recommend:

(Image credit: BBC)

How to watch Doctor Who season 13 around the world

If you're not from in the UK, that doesn't mean you can't watch the show. Different streaming platforms around the world will be airing episodes.

In the US, Doctor Who season 13 premieres at the exact same time - that's 2.25pm ET / 11.25am PT - on BBC America. It will then air the episode later in the evening at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

If you don't have the channel on a cable package, it's available through cable replacement service Fubo, which starts at $64.99 a month for more than 120 channels. But best of all, there's a 7-day FREE FuboTV trial. You can also watch BBC America on Sling TV, which currently has an offer on allowing you to pay just $10 for your first month.

It'll be an evening showing for fans based in Canada, with Doctor Who season 13 getting underway at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on CTV Sci-Fi on Sunday, October 31.

Australian fans, meanwhile, can watch Doctor Who season 13 at 7.30pm AEDT on Monday on ABC TV Plus, which is completely FREE to watch. Plus, you can also stream the show on ABC iView.

Those in New Zealand will be able to tune in to watch Doctor Who via TVNZ. It will premiere the new season on TVNZ 2 on Monday, at 5.20pm NZDT.

