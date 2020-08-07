Google plans for Pixel 5 success with this SHOCK tactic

The Pixel 5 is Google's upcoming flagship smartphone, which will shake up its usual model by slotting into the mid-tier category rather than offering specs on par with what we'd usually expect from a flagship tier handset.

The tech giant usually launches its smartphones in October, so the Pixel 5 release should be only a couple of months away, but Google has just pulled a corker of a move which should see sales of the Pixel 5 surpass that of its predecessors at launch.

Google has announced that it'll be discontinuing the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, just nine and a half months after launch. This is a shock move from the company, and will leave Pixel fans dealing with a weeks-long gulf during which they won't be able to buy a Pixel smartphone from Google. Happily, the stock hasn't run dry instantaneously, and the handset is still available at other retailers - until it isn't. In a statement, Google said:

"Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 4|4XL. For people who are still interested in buying Pixel 4|4XL, the product is available from some partners while supplies last.

"Just like all Pixel devices, Pixel 4 will continue to get software and security updates for at least 3 years from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US."

Aside from the Pixel 3a, Google hasn't had much success with its line of smartphones, so halting production this early could point to a new strategy to give what will hopefully be a winning phone a chance to tip the scales in its favour.

We're expecting the Pixel 5 to launch in October, while the Pixel 4a will release in the UK on October 1, and in the US on August 20, priced at £349 and $349 respectively.

Sony WH-1000XM4 review: the best noise cancelling headphones you can buy

Source: 9to5Google