Best Google Pixel 4 deals: prices, contracts and SIM-free prices compared in 2020

Google Pixel 4 deals will be an obvious choice for a lot of people. They come in at a far lower price than most other flagship phones out there, while still offering some high-end camera specs.

While the handset launched with an RRP higher than we had originally expected, we've seen Google Pixel 4 deals quickly drop in price, allowing you to secure one without blowing huge amounts on monthly bills.

If you're looking for the best of the best on the market right now... this probably isn't it. For Android fans that gap is likely filled by Samsung Galaxy S20 deals and for Apple fans, iPhone 11 deals.

The Google Pixel 4 struggled to match Samsung and Apple, mainly due to a lower battery life and a lack of a finger print scanner. But if we're honest, those are things we're happy to let slide.

Google Pixel 4 deals can be bought for under £30 a month with some genuinely low upfront costs, getting you a powerful phone with one of the world's best cameras at an almost budget price, making Apple and Samsung's top look almost over-priced.

Obviously, if you've already made up your mind and you know the Google Pixel 4 is the phone for you then simply scroll up and make use of the full price comparison chart above. Still unsure? We've included information below to help you decide.

The Google Pixel 4 - our thoughts in brief:

Has Google done enough to keep up with Samsung and Apple in 2020?

"The reasons to buy a Pixel phone are the same as ever with the Pixel 4 – that pure Android experience, the power of Google Assistant, and the magic that Google can do with photos (including astrophotography, this year). The Pixel 4 adds some nice touches as well, like Face Unlock and the Recorder app. Most of this is the AI and software at work though – and it feels as though the hardware side is less of a priority for Google"

★★★★

Read our full Google Pixel 4 review for a detailed examination

SIM-free Google Pixel 4 deals - how much will you spend?

Rather skip the contracts and just get the device SIM-free? For the cheaper Google Pixel 4, the RRP comes in at £669, making it a fair bit cheaper than most other high-end flagships from its competitors.

Jump up to the maxed out Google Pixel 4 XL and you'll be paying £829. That's a considerable jump up but it is landing you Google's best phone on the market right now.

Obviously, these are by no means cheap phones so it is worth looking into what cheap SIM only deals you can get to go with them.

While SIM-free would normally be the best route, Google Pixel 4 deals on contract have seen a major decline in price recently so we would recommend starting there first.

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL: specs at a glance

Google Pixel 4:

Battery: 2800mAh

Screen: 5.7-inch OLED display

IP rating: IP68 rating

RAM: 6GB Ram / Snapdragon 855

Cameras: Back: 12.2MP + 6MP / Front: 8MP

Google Pixel 4 XL:

Battery: 3700mAh

Screen: 6.3-inch OLED display

IP rating: IP68 rating

RAM: 6GB Ram / Snapdragon 855

Cameras: Back: 12.2MP + 16MP + 12MP / Front: 8MP

Which retailers and networks sell Google Pixel 4 deals?

Contracts:

SIM-free: