Get Secret Lab gaming chairs cheap during the Mid-Year Sale this month

If you're hoping to find the best budget gaming chair on sale, Secret Lab may just have the deal for you. Currently running their Mid-Year Sale throughout the month of June, Secret Lab is taking up to $110 off some of their most popular gaming chairs.

Offering some of the best gaming chairs available today, Secret Lab is one of the top brands you can go with when it comes to gaming comfort. Premium cushions, rugged design and built for extended sessions, these gaming chairs offer an incredible amount of support while promoting better gaming posture.

The sale provides two offers to choose from, with savings on select 2020 Series PRIME 2.0 PU Leather and SoftWeave gaming chairs as well as discounts on all 2020 Series NAPA gaming chairs.

Secret Lab Mid-Year Sale

Head over to Secret Lab's Mid-Year sale today and save $30 on select 2020 Series PRIME 2.0P U Leather and Softweave Fabric models, plus save $110 on all 2020 Series NAPA gaming chairs. View Deal

Gamers can choose from three of Secret Lab's most popular gaming chairs including the PRIME 2.0 Leather, SoftWeave and NAPA models.

Secret Lab's PRIME 2.0 chairs are going on sale, receiving $30 off select models during the savings event. These tend to offer the most comfort but can take some breaking in, so if you want something with the most comfort and durability check out the PRIME 2.0 Leather models.

All 2020 NAPA and SoftWeave models are receiving $110 off during the sale as well. Offering a more breathable chair, these are ideal for gamers who run hot and need a bit more airflow during sessions. They'll provide great support and comfort, but from a durability standpoint are prone to tearing and fraying.

From a price standpoint, you'll save more with the PRIME 2.0 PU Leather or SoftWeave models by far. The added breathability and comfort is worth the price of admission here though, so you can upgrade to a new gaming chair cheap with confidence.

