Facebook sends most traffic to publishers according to recent study

A recent study created by Statista reveals that Facebook drives the most traffic to publishers ahead of social networking sites; Pinterest, Twitter, Stumble Upon, reddit, YouTube, LinkedIn and Google+.

The data gathered by Shareaholics compiled the chart from eight social networks against 200,000 publishers to determine where most of the traffic was being driven.

Facebook holds first place with 10.4% of online publishers website traffic, Pinterest comes in second at 3.7%, followed by Twitter at 1.2%.

Earlier this week WSJ reported an interview with Facebook analytics chief Ken Rudin who spoke of new technology that will monitor a user's cursor movements from the moment they interact with a certain part of its website and when a user is on the newsfeed.

Facebook currently collect both demographic and behavioural data but Mr. Rudin says the new technology being tested would greatly expand the behavioural data that is collected.

Facebook also admitted back in September that more relevant ads were needed in order to "deliver the right content to the right people at the right time."

Twitter co-founder Biz Stone has also previously suggested Facebook should offer a premium service offering users the chance to pay $10 a month to receive no adverts.

Source: Mashable, WSJ