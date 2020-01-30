Christopher Ward's C60 Elite 1000 watch is your new titanium dive companion

British watchmaker Christopher Ward has revealed the new C60 Elite 1000, featuring a titanium case and bracelet, exhibition case back, and water resistance to 1,000 metres.

The watch is an evolution of the company’s C60 Trident Elite 1000, but offers an upgraded, Swiss-made Sellita SW220 COSC mechanical self-winding movement with day and date function. It is also the first member of the Trident family to feature a titanium case with exhibition case back and matching quick-release bracelet.

Offered in two colours - black and blue - the C60 Elite 1000 has a ceramic unidirectional rotating bezel. As well as the titanium bracelet, there’s also a hybrid rubber and Cordura strap available in black or navy, and with or without a bright underside in red or orange. Quick-release lug bars make it easy to buy multiple straps and swap between them to match your outfit.

Both versions of the C60 Elite 1000 have a glossy dial with their indices and bezels filled with Super-LumiNova Grade X1 GL C1, which Christopher Ward claims is the best lume it could have used to light up the time at night.

Being a diving watch, the C60 is water resistant to a massive 1,000 metres, and an integrated automatic helium release valve, crucial for keeping the watch protected from pressure change as you ascend from a deep dive.

The grade two titanium case measures 42mm across and 15.4mm thick, while weighing just 77g, or 133 with the full 21cm titanium bracelet. Strap width is a constant 22mm and lug to lug the case measures 49.3mm.

Visible through a sapphire case back, the movement includes 26 jewels and has a power reserve of 38 hours, with a hacking second hand and embossed screw-down crown.

The watch is not a limited edition, like its 300-example predecessor was, and is priced from £1,250 to £1,470 depending on which strap you opt for. Shipping from Christopher Ward begins in early February.