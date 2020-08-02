Cheap Wi-Fi extenders on sale at these retailers – save up to $50 on select models

Making sure you have your Wi-Fi with extender setup will ensure you and your family can stay connected throughout your entire home. Bandwidth use is expected to increase greatly over the next year, with more people working from home or attending online schooling.

Finding the right Wi-Fi extender is the easy part, but finding a good deal one one may be the challenge. Most Wi-Fi extenders start around $50 and go up from there, with more reliable units averaging around $100. Thankfully, you can do a little digging around retailers like Best Buy, Adorama, and Amazon to find some good deals on Wi-Fi extenders.

Best Buy has a few Wi-Fi range extenders on sale including TP-Link and ASUS, with discounts of 10% on most products if you're looking to keep a tight budget. You'll find a much larger selection of deals on Wi-Fi extenders at places like Newegg though, so be sure to shop around to find the right model for you. A great example is the Linksys RE6500 AC1200 Dual Band Wi-Fi Range Extender currently on sale for $79.99 – an 11% discount on the standard $89.99 price tag.

Scroll further down to check out some of the best deals on Wi-Fi extenders, or browse the entire selection of Wi-Fi extenders on sale at retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Adorama, and more.

Best Wi-Fi Extender Deals Today

Wi-Fi Extenders On Sale

Antennas & Range Extenders | Adorama

Special closeout prices on select Wi-Fi extenders including Ubiquiti Networks, IOGEAR, and NETGEAR. Prices start at $50 and go from there, with some of the top brands available for financing if needed.View Deal

Wi-Fi & Networking Extenders | Best Buy

Best Buy has a great selection of Wi-Fi extenders and routers, with deals on TP-Link, NETGEAR, Linksys, and more. Get your home complete Wi-Fi coverage with prices starting as low as $49.99. View Deal