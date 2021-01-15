Cheap smart plugs on sale at Best Buy: Wemo Wi-Fi smart plugs now 25% off!

Best Buy is having a sale on Wemo Wi-Fi smart plugs for just $17.99 – over 25% off their regular price! Looking to bring your home into the 21st century? Smart plugs are what you need.

Wemo Wi-Fi Smart Plug Now: $17.99 | Was: $24.99 | Savings: $7 (28%)

Connect your home with Wemo Wifi Smart Plugs, now on sale for just $17.99 over at Best Buy. Simple to setup, Wi-Fi smart plugs give you the power to control your favorite electronics completely hands-free with your mobile.View Deal

What exactly does a smart plug do you ask? These nifty little gadgets allow users to wireless control, activate and deactivate their home tech.

Smart lights, TVs, radios, you name it. Hook it up to a Wi-Fi smart plug and off you go. Leave a light on by mistake at home? Hook it up to Wemo's Wi-Fi smart plug and you'll be able to turn it off from the office.

Wemo's Wi-Fi smart plug even works with your favorite voice assistant. Both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant can be connected to your plug for full voice control. Now you can walk around your house talking to yourself all day long and no one will find it weird!

The best selling point for Wemo's Wi-Fi smart plug, though, has to be it's "Away Mode". You can actually setup your smart plugs to randomly turn lights off and on in your home while your away to make it seem like your there. An added level of protection that may just keep your home safe while your gone.

Today's Hottest Deals

Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below: