Sony to reveal 'breakthrough' new TV tech on January 6

CES 2021 might be an all digital affair but that doesn't mean any of the announcements are going to be any less exciting than another year.

Sony, for one, is gearing up to reveal the 'next breakthrough in Direct-View display technology' on the 6th of January, just before the show starts.

While you (quite rightly) should be happy with your choice of the best OLED TVs, the next generation of screen tech is well and truly on the way in 2021. It just might not be affordable for while yet.

The below teaser clip from Sony goes on a journey through the tech giant's Direct-View screens. Taking us from the first of Sony's TVs all the way to the Bravia series the teaser saying that this new display tech has been "designed to faithfully bring content to life as the creator intended."

As a part of the history lesson, the teaser reminds us that Sony pioneered the first early micro-LED technology and the creation of an enormous crystal-LED modular display similar to that of Samsung's The Wall.

Given that Samsung's tech is now making its way into the luxury display market with its £114,000 110-inch micro-LED screen, it might not be too much of a leap to say that Sony could be following suit.

Micro-LEDs mean dedicated LEDs for each pixel to deliver superior colours, contrast and brightness. Again though, while this is fighting talk that means micro-LED is ready to take OLED's crown, this tech isn't going to be affordable for years.

Sony is making sure to lead with the word 'premium.' Whatever this is, it's going to be expensive.

The good news is that we don't have long to wait. We'll find out more just before CES starts on January 6th, 2021.