Cheap Denby cookware deals: up to 50% off but you'll have to be fast!

Denby is probably best known for its stoneware pottery with its distinctive glazes and reassuring weight. What might be less well known is that the company, which was founded back in 1809, has now expanded into making cast iron cookware which might turn your eye from Le Creuset.

Denby's cast iron cookware is enamelled both inside and out for a classic look (and to make cleaning easy) and we think the classic styling would look good in any kitchen. It comes with a lifetime guarantee, as well, so you could be enjoying it for years to come.

As you'd expect from a premium brand like Denby, the cookware doesn't come cheap, which is why these Denby deals is such a good one.

On Saturday 8 December only, Amazon has massively slashed the prices of the following Denby cast iron casserole dishes. Hurry – these deals end on Saturday 8 December at 11:59pm.

Saturday 8 Dec 6:45PM UPDATE: Looks like the deals below have sold out already! But it's probably worth a quick click to see if they come back.

Denby Halo Cast Iron 24Cm Round Casserole, 24 cm | £39.99 | RRP £115.00 | Save 65%

Denby cast iron casserole dishes can be used on the hob (including induction) and in the oven. Because they're cast iron, they heat up quickly but retain their heat well which means they cook more evenly and they keep food warmer for longer if you choose to take your dish from the oven to the table. At 65% off, this 24cm dish, which can serve 4/5 people, is a brilliant Christmas buy.View Deal

Denby Cast Iron Shallow Casserole, Pavillion, 30 cm | £44.99 | RRP £95.99 | Save 53%

This shallow casserole dish is ideal to use on the hob for a curry or chilli, while the tight fitting lid lets you easily swap from frying to simmering for a long, slow cook to enhance the flavours. With its enamelled inside, it also looks great as a serving dish so you can go straight from hob (or oven) to table.View Deal

More cheap Denby cookware

There are more Denby casserole dish sizes and colours on offer below, but remember – all of these are part of Amazon's one-day sale, so they won't be available at these prices after 11:59pm on Saturday 8 December.