Cheap Dell XPS laptop deals: save up to $550 on the Dell XPS 15 and XPS 13 right now

Dell is running a limited-time deal on the XPS 13 and XPS 15 laptops that drops the price down to just $849.99 for the XPS 13 – $150 off the list price – and down to $1399.99 for the XPS 15 – a saving of $550.

Offering the best deal on one of the best Dell laptops available right now, this is an excellent opportunity to upgrade the home laptop or grab one of the best student laptops on sale at a great price.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop Now: $849.99 | Was: $999.99 | Savings: $150 (15%)

Grab Dell's most popular laptop on sale for just $849.99 while supplies last. Running on an 11th Gen Intel i5 paired with 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM, the XPS 13 at this price is an absolute steal and is an excellent deal on a student laptop or personal laptop. View Deal

Dell XPS 15 Laptop Now: $1399.99 | Was: $1949.99 | Savings: $550 (28%)

Grab the smallest 15.6in laptop on the planet. Running on an 9th Gen Intel i7 paired with 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM, the XPS 15 is a powerhouse that has you covered for work or play. View Deal

One of the best laptops around today, the XPS 13 is an incredibly versatile yet powerful mobile PC that works for just about anyone. Whether it's working from home or studying on the go, Dell's XPS 13 delivers a solid machine in all aspects.

The 2020 Dell XPS 15 has wowed us even more than previous versions of the flagship laptop, and if you've got enough money to be able to afford it, this is undoubtedly one of the best Dell laptops in the business – you pay a little bit extra than the XPS 13 for that 15.6-inch display, but we think it's worth it.

Dell's limited-time offer is an excellent bargain that nets you a solid laptop at a great price. As a solid all-around laptop, anyone in need of an upgrade will want to take a look at this deal. With the Dell XPS 13 on sale for $849.99, and the Dell XPS 15 on sale for $1399.99 it's the best discount and lowest price you'll see for some time.

