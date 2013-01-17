Cartoon Network & TCM in for Virgin Media HD upgrade

Kids and movie lovers are in for a visual treat as Virgin Media announce its adding TCM and Cartoon Network to its HD line-up of channels; gratis to XL TV subscribers

Virgin Media may not quite have the same HD offerings as rival Sky, but its growing range of channels has improved even more today as they have announced both TCM and Cartoon Network are in for an HD upgrade.



HD channels now total 39 for Virgin Media XL TV subscribers, who get these as part of their package, unlike Sky customers who have to hand out an extra tenner a month for some High Def goodness.



TCM will show a mix of films and TV series with awesome World War II series Band of Brothers, gritty western Deadwood and bicep fuelled 300 all in the schedule for HD viewing.



Richard Wheeler, head of content acquisition at Virgin Media said: “What better way to kick-start the new year than announce the launch of two new HD channels for our customers at no extra cost. With half-term and major movie events like the Oscars just around the corner there's plenty of action and entertainment for all the family on Virgin Media TV in HD.”



Cartoon Network will look to get you're kids addicted to HD at an early age with daily HD marathons full of child friendly tele like Ben 10 and Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Virgin is also adding some interactive games to its arsenal for some remote controlled family fun.



Anthony Lukom, Turner UK general manager and managing director adds: “It's fantastic news that Virgin Media customers now have the opportunity to watch TCM's vast library of films and first run cinematic series such as Hell on Wheels and Wild Boys, as well as Cartoon Network's much loved kids' shows in HD quality format. “



Looks like the kids can get used to HD before the 4K revolution begins in a few years.