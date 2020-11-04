Buy treadmills online for Black Friday and November 2020: Black Friday beating exercise bike deals, rowing machine deals and cardio equipment deals

Buy treadmills online! Also rowing machines and exercise bikes. Sure, you can pop to the nearest Fitness Superstore and have a browse there, but you can also just find the best treadmill deals online right here. As we all know, the best social distancing measure is not to go outside at all and you will be able to do that by buying cardio equipment online.

We are expecting some good deals to surface on Black Friday and Cyber Monday but considering the general availability of cardio machines lately, if you find a decent deal today, you should better buy fitness equipment sooner rather than later.

Despite the ease in lockdown measures, majority of people won't be returning to gyms, driving the demand for the best treadmills, best exercise bikes, best elliptical trainer and best rowing machines all the way up to the stratosphere. If you want to buy a treadmill (or any decent cardio equipment), you'd better buy it sooner rather than later.

That said, now that things are returning to the 'new normal', it is getting easier to buy cardio equipment online. Unlike a few months ago when you had a few hours tops to buy the best home gym equipment when they reappeared in stock, now a whole day goes by without the best Bowflex deals disappearing in thin air.

Where to buy home cardio equipment online

JTX Fitness offers decent quality home gym equipment for a reasonable price. They have been hit pretty hard with orders during corona-times but some of their best treadmill and exercise bike offers are slowly coming back in stock.

Argos' website is particularly painful to browse, items will appear as 'in stock' when in fact most usually there is only one left in a remote store in Northern Scotland. Nevertheless, Argos sells decent quality cheap fitness equipment and who knows, you might get lucky.

The new Wattbike Atom is out! Better still, you can also buy it at Wattbike, although the delivery is 15-17 weeks as of now, so you'd better order it sooner rather than later.

It is recommended to always check delivery times and T&Cs, at least until the lockdown is lifted. Some stores has introduced minimum order values and delivery dates can be as far as June. Avoid disappointment and read the small print before you hit the "Buy now" button.

Best cheap treadmill deals

JTX Sprint-7 Treadmill | On sale for £899 | Was £1,399 | You save ££500 at JTX Fitness

The JTX Sprint-7 treadmill is a powerful beast, capable of producing speeds up to 20 km/h and up to 15% inclines with its 3 HP motor. this is the new upgraded 2020 model that features an 8-point Cushionstep deck for a quieter and more joint-friendly workout at home. for an added peace of mind, the Sprint-7 comes with a 3-year in home repair warranty too. Order now, delivery 25 Jan – 8 Feb.View Deal

Best cheap exercise bike deals and elliptical trainer deals

Best cheap rowing machine deals

JLL Ventus 2 Air Resistance Home Rowing Machine, 2020 Model | Buy it for £489.99 at Amazon

The JLL Ventus 2 is a straightforward air rower and comes equipped with an LCD monitor that displays time, calories burned, distance, strokes, strokes-per-minute, pulse and more. There are eight levels of magnetic resistance combined with air resistance. The ventus 2 is also lightweight and foldable plus there are a couple of castor wheels at the front of the rower for easier transportation around the house. Maximum user weight is 120kg.View Deal

JTX Freedom Air Rower V2 | On sale for £569 | Was £699 | You save £130 at JTX Fitness

The JTX Freedom Air Rower is an updated 2020/21 model that comes equipped with dual air and magnetic resistance for a more efficient home workout. It is a self-powered rower and requires no plugs so you can place it anywhere in your home. This machine comes with a 2-year in-home repair warranty too. Order now, 20 Nov – 7 Dec.View Deal

Other notable fitness and wearable deals