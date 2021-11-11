Black Friday mirrorless camera deals: $200 off Canon's EOS R digital

When it comes to finding a good mirrorless camera for cheap, it's practically a impossible task to complete. Since the new mirrorless platform is fairly new to the camera game, these impressive cameras run at a higher price and can be a bit off putting to those looking to stick to a budget. That said, B&H Photo has a pretty solid deal on a Canon mirrorless that may be worth your money.

On sale for $1,899, professional and amateur photographers alike looking to jump to the new mirrorless platform can grab Canon's EOS R mirrorless digital on sale for $200 off ahead of Black Friday. Complete with a 24-105mm f/4-7.1 lens, this is one of the best mirrorless cameras you'll find on sale right now.

Canon EOS R Mirrorless Digital Camera w/ 24-105mm f/4-7.1 Lens: was $2,099, now at $1,899 Canon EOS R Mirrorless Digital Camera w/ 24-105mm f/4-7.1 Lens: was $2,099, now at $1,899 | Savings: $200 (10%)

A solid mirrorless for the price, Canon offers a great platform for those new to the photography game. It may run a bit high due to the new mirrorless platform, but for $200 off this kit is well worth a look.

Mimicking some of their best DSLR cameras available today, the new Canon EOS R mirrorless changes the game with some pretty impressive specs and features for the price. Usually running just over $2,000, this 10% off deal offers a somewhat softer price tag to the new mirrorless platform all while providing a versatile 24-105mm lens out of the box. Not bad for the price tag of $1,899.

Including a 30.3MP full-frame CMOS sensor, a DIGIC 8 image processor and 4K 30FPS video recording, Canon's EOS R is a solid choice for both professionals and amateurs alike. Similar to their Canon EOS RP, the EOS R is a full-frame digital that provides impressive image quality both through straight shots and video recording.

While you'll be able to save a bit more if you go with just the camera body, this kit includes a much needed 24-105mm f/4-7.1 lens for added versatility right out of the box. Running at a fairly expensive price tag on it's own, the lens itself only helps to bolster this deals value by essentially tossing in the lens at no charge.

If this deal is still a bit out f your price range, however, there are plenty of other Black Friday mirrorless camera deals going on that may catch your eye. We've included some of the best available right now below, but don't be afraid to shop around at other retailers for some must-see deals happening ahead of the holiday season.

